Shane Profitt Gets Personal With 'You Could Do Anything'

Shane Profit has released his new song "You Could Do Anything," which he co-wrote with Matt McKinney, Casey Brown and Taylor Philips, and WAS produced by Trent Willmon.
The deeply personal track is pulled directly from Profitt's personal life following the discovery that his father was having an affair and the crushing fallout. "I cried like a baby when I wrote it but then I felt like I could start to heal afterwards." -Shane Profitt
Blindsided by the betrayal, Profitt decided to put his pain to music. Feeling the song was too personal to release, he did a lot of soul searching and praying alongside his supportive fiance before choosing to start playing the song during live shows. The response was overwhelming. Fans have since started sharing their own personal journeys around the topic online with Profitt - creating a space of support and healing.
Last year, Profitt released his debut EP under Triple Tigers Records, Population Me. The project showcases humbly authentic lyricism paired with Profitt's rich, booming voice and has become a blue-collar soundtrack for hardworking "minimum-wagers." The EP features tracks such as "Penny to My Name," and his current fan-favorite radio single, "Long Live Country" - which recently broke through on the Top 40. Profitt's music expresses an authentic perspective and sets him apart - laying the groundwork for a legacy-in-the-making career.
Recently announced, Profitt will be joining Country music superstar, Luke Bryan, during the following select dates on his upcoming Word On The Street Tour.
6.11.26 | Fort Worth, TX
6.12.26 | Lubbock, TX
7.9.26 | Riverside, MO
7.10.26 | Moline, IL
7.11.26 | Clarkston, MI
7.23.26 | Southaven, MS
7.24.26 | Brandon, MS
7.25.26 | Orange Beach, AL
8.6.26 | Bend, OR
8.7.26 | Airway Heights, WA
