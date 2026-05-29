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Behind The EP: Bellah Mae's Keep It Peachy

By Editorial Staff | Published: May 29, 2026 10:52 AM EDT
Behind The EP: Bellah Mae's Keep It Peachy

Sony Music Nashville artist Bellah Mae just released her brand new EP, "Keep It Peachy" and to celebrate she tells us a little about the project. Here is the story:

"Keep It Peachy" was written somewhere between heartbreak, healing, insecurity and confidence. It captures a season of my life where I experienced so much change personally and creatively, and I'm so proud to have documented that through these six songs.

This EP is for when you wanna drive with the windows down at sunset, scream with your best friends or cry in front of your bathroom mirror. It's a scope of feelings of a girl in her 20s just trying to keep it peachy!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the EP, listen for yourself here and learn more here

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Hear Bellah Mae's Bonus Track 'Gimme Gimme'

Behind The EP: Bellah Mae's Keep It Peachy

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