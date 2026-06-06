Laci Kaye Booth Previews New Album With 'Ethereal Redneck S**t' Visualizer

Laci Kaye Booth released a visualizer for her new single "Ethereal Redneck S**t" earlier this week to celebrate the news that she is releasing her new album "Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart", on September 18th.

Here is the official announcement: The LP is a cinematic ride through diverse sounds, harsh reckonings and serious growth - a moment of actualization on what's been a rich trip thus far. It was produced by Ben West (Stephen Wilson Jr., Ella Langley), who also helmed Booth's 2024 album The Loneliest Girl In The World, which appeared on the Los Angeles Times' list of the best albums of the year.

"I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be an album about love," says Laci Kaye Booth, who was named as one of Spotify's Artists to Watch for 2026 and CMT's Next Women of Country. Born in Livingston, TX and now based in Nashville, she's known for her diaristic lyrics and a vivid pen that can tip into the surreal. So when she states, "I had so many love songs this time," you can trust that you're not getting a heart-shaped bag full of sweet valentines. To wit, the cover art depicts Laci in a torrid embrace as a fiery mushroom cloud blooms in the distance.

Today, she gave fans a preview of the album with the release of her new single "Ethereal Redneck Sh*t" - a sing-along crash-out that features the hook: "I wanna levitate, dance on your Escalade / Smile in their face when they say she's a headcase / French kiss with some Skoal in my lip / I'm talkin' some ethereal redneck sh*t."

In the official video, Booth chills on a farm, hanging out with friends in a hot tub and sharing her idiosyncratic bucket list. Natalie Sakstrup (Zayn, Kylie Minogue), who also helmed Booth's visuals for "Luck Of The Draw" and "I'm In Love With A Man," directed. Kenneth Herron produced.

Related Stories

Laci Kaye Booth Shares 'Luck of The Draw' Video

Laci Kaye Booth Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Debut With 'Daddy's Mugshot'

Parker McCollum Surprises Laci Kaye With Invite To Debut At Grand Ole Opry

News > Laci Kaye Booth