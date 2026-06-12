Brad Paisley And Miranda Lambert Team Up With 'Someone Else's Arms'

Brad Paisley has released his brand new single "Someone Else's Arms," which features his MCA Records labelmate Miranda Lambert and is the latest offering from Brad's "Tacklebox" project.
The label shared these details: Since announcing new music four weeks ago as part of his ongoing Tacklebox project, Grammy-winning country music superstar Brad Paisley has released six songs. Today, Brad releases "Someone Else's Arms," with Miranda Lambert. Additional music will roll out in the weeks ahead.
A portion of this new music comes from Brad's extensive catalog of unreleased and unrecorded songs, dating back to the 90s, when his career began. Other songs were recently written and inspired by that style and by the unmistakable 90s sound of Alan Jackson, Brooks and Dunn, and Alabama, as well as 80s-influenced productions similar to those of George Strait, Garth Brooks, and others.
Tacklebox releases so far:
"Fallin'" (Brad Paisley, Chris DuBois, Frank Rogers)
"This Town Ain't Small Enough" (Brad Paisley, Chris DuBois)
"Without You" (Brad Paisley, Chris DuBois)
"Hi Ho Silverado (feat. David Lee Murphy)" (Brad Paisley, Clint Lagerberg, David Lee Murphy)
"Overnight Low" (Brad Paisley, David Ball)
"Helen Back" (Brad Paisley, Chris DuBois, Clint Lagerberg)
"Someone Else's Arms" (Brad Paisley, Chris DuBois)
Brad is touring across Europe this month, playing ten shows before returning to the states to launch the "BRAD PAISLEY LIVE" Tour later this summer.
June 8 Helsinki, Finland House of Culture
June 9 Helsinki, Finland House of Culture
June 11 Ålesund, Norway SBM Arena
June 13 Hamar, Norway Vikingskipet Open Air
June 16 Stockholm, Sweden Grona Lund
June 17 Gothenburg, Sweden Liseberg
June 19 Copenhagen, Denmark Tivolo Gardens
June 20 Grolloo, Netherlands Holland International Blues Festival*
June 23 Munich, Germany Tollwood+
June 24 Zurich, Switzerland The Hall+
July 4 Provo, UT Lavell Edwards Stadium*
July 10 Fort Collins, CO Canvas Stadium - CSU
August 4 Davenport, IA Mississippi Valley Fair @ Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds*
August 6 West Chester Township, OH Voice of America Festival @Voice of America Metropark*
August 27 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater+
August 28 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway+
August 29 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater+
September 2 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena+
September 4 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion+
September 17 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
September 18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FTL War Memorial Auditorium
September 19 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 25 West Springfield, MA The Big E*
September 26 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
October 8 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+
October 9 Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center Arena+
October 10 Ennis, TX Stars of Texas Music Festival at the Texas Motorplex*
*Festival dates
+Jake Worthington opens
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