.

Hear Keith Urban's Yacht Rock Album 'Flow State'

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 12, 2026 11:11 AM EDT
Hear Keith Urban's Yacht Rock Album 'Flow State'

Country music superstar Keith Urban has officially gone "Yacht Rock" with the release of his brand new album "Flow State" today, Friday, June 12th. According to the announcement, the album serves as an antidote to life's stresses as it creates an atmosphere for community gathering, deep exhales and optimism.

In this album, Urban revisits the breezy, laid-back sounds of classic yacht rock tunes for a reinvigorated collection of songs that will have us lathering up the sunscreen and blending drinks all summer long.

"Creating FLOW STATE was one of the most unexpected albums I've ever made. In a lot of ways, it felt like the whole album had an energy and life of its own and I was just following where it lead me. The songs we recorded were all so natural though, and I discovered a lot about how much they've helped shape my own music.

There's a reason these songs have stood the test of time, and equally so, the need for their spirit of fully disconnecting from 'the grid' and swimming in blue sky simplicity." -Keith Urban

Stream the album here

Related Stories
Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album 'Flow State'

Hear Keith Urban's Yacht Rock Album 'Flow State'

Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Recruits Keith Urban For New Song 'Brown Paper Bag'

Keith Urban, Riley Green, Chris Stapleton, and Post Malone Ready To Rock Gulf Coast Jam

News > Keith Urban

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more

Day In Country

Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more

Day In Pop

BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Latest News

Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single

The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video

SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'

Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis

Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'

The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'

Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'

Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover