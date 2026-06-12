Hear Keith Urban's Yacht Rock Album 'Flow State'

Country music superstar Keith Urban has officially gone "Yacht Rock" with the release of his brand new album "Flow State" today, Friday, June 12th. According to the announcement, the album serves as an antidote to life's stresses as it creates an atmosphere for community gathering, deep exhales and optimism.

In this album, Urban revisits the breezy, laid-back sounds of classic yacht rock tunes for a reinvigorated collection of songs that will have us lathering up the sunscreen and blending drinks all summer long.

"Creating FLOW STATE was one of the most unexpected albums I've ever made. In a lot of ways, it felt like the whole album had an energy and life of its own and I was just following where it lead me. The songs we recorded were all so natural though, and I discovered a lot about how much they've helped shape my own music.

There's a reason these songs have stood the test of time, and equally so, the need for their spirit of fully disconnecting from 'the grid' and swimming in blue sky simplicity." -Keith Urban

Stream the album here

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