Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album 'The Night Champion'

Koe Wetzel has released his new album "The Night Champion". Here is the official announcement: For a man who's spent the last decade turning chaos into career momentum, embracing the excess and emerging with a clearer view of himself on the other side, The Night Champion arriving via Columbia Records, essentializes all of it.

The heavy, hard rock songs, the high plains drifts that sail on currents of desolation, regret and frustration and those ballads you'd never expect from someone as hard-charging as Koe Wetzel. Listen here.

"I feel like right now I'm the best version of myself I've ever been," Wetzel marvels. "I survived the night side of me. I'm coming out of it a champion. That's the essence of this record."

Still, as "Sinner" sears the slow burn opener of The Night Champion, it's obvious he's lost none of the edge or the ballast that made him a roughneck favorite long before the torrent of success surged. Through a conversation with the Almighty, God has no trouble telling the singer, "you're probably gonna do it again."

For all its rough edges, The Night Champion may be Wetzel's most reflective work to date. Whether the bring-on-the-jagged-pain "Hurts Like You," the seductively obsessive "Magnet," the lust-driven, reality-check "When I'm Gone" or the hushed requiem for a can't quit/can't stay love "I'll Lock Up," Wetzel delivers the raw twitch of how it feels across the 11-song project produced by Gabe Simon (9 Lives, Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey). Beneath the calloused flesh and concrete-seeming heart, there's a vulnerability slowly emerging as he evolves.

"It's kind of where I am now: an edgy roughness to all of the songs that doesn't give a f*ck, but there's a tenderness to it, too. Whatever happens, I'm man enough to deal, but the focus and headspace have shifted; I've grown up and become okay with looking back."

That romantic fatality infuses "Dollar and a Bottle," the muscular meander written with alt-outlaw Nikki Lane, showcasing his signature wanting more while sideswiping the happily ever after with random excess. Factor in additional female collaborators Amy Allen, Carrie K and Steph Jones, as well as vocalist Maggie Antone, and Wetzel may forge a man's man's world, but it's tempered by how women see it. Through the slight dissonance and darkness split by a harmonica and the low-to-the-ground vocal of "Nowhere Fast," the swerve of living hard is pulled back from the edge with a catalog of the bad deeds and what might be a better end.

Whether you were there from the independent jump or got on board during last year's "High Road" radio rush, The Night Champion is built to offer complexity as it brings his disparate audiences together. It echoes on the muscular "Time Goes On," weighing what was, what could've been and what's happened since they were kids against an onerous musical tableau, or in the hungers that drive us and the illusions people who love us cling to on the pulverizing truth-tell "The Man."

"I'm not torn between the worlds," the intense Pittsburg, Texan explains. "This, though, is where all the fans meet. Sitting here now, it's all happened so fast, it's kind of a blur, but bringing everyone together, no matter when they got here, this is that moment."

This or Sam Harris of X Ambassadors' deeply personal "Circus," the album's sole outside cut delivered with an emphasis on syncopation and the details. "Sam's the older cousin who shows up with a really good bottle of whiskey at the picnic and turns you onto some great band or record. He's just that guy, and he never pitches anything. But when I heard this - that idea of 'you can't know what you're getting into when you sign on' - I called him and asked if I could cut it."

What Koe Wetzel knows now could fill a library, but he's still pushing forward. The more he learns, the deeper he wants to dive. "Surrounded" is captured and shook down by memories, while the acoustic "When I Was" owns the damage. More than capturing the wild catting, red dirt piece of mind, there's that sense that behind wild eyes, there's much going on.

"In a lot of ways, it's closing a chapter, and opening another one for what's to come for the next 10, 12 years," Wetzel says, taking it all in. "Here we go."

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