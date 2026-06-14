Graham Barham Streaming His Debut Album 'Club Country'

Following a string of hit singles that blurred the lines of country music, Graham Barham has now released his debut studio album entitled "CLUB COUNTRY."

Graham had this to say about the new record, "I've been working on this album the better part of three years and it's surreal that it's finally out. It's my first complete statement as an artist and something I'm incredibly proud of.

"My goal has never been to change country music but to add to it and make something that encompasses my influences and the music I grew up loving. I'm full of gratitude for this moment and can only say: Welcome to CLUB COUNTRY, y'all!"

Sony Music Nashville shared these background details about Graham and the new album (stream it here): Born and raised in Oak Ridge, Louisiana (population: 106), Barham grew up influenced by everything from classic country to early millennial pop, rap, hip-hop, and EDM, but his musical instincts have always stretched beyond the boundaries of genre.

His songs don't just blur lines; they redraw the map entirely. It's a commitment reflected in the sound of CLUB COUNTRY-a project designed to live not only on country radio, but also on the urban playlists and airwaves that shaped his creative DNA.

As a concept, CLUB COUNTRY is a generational truth that music with this level of stylistic diversity can thrive anywhere today's culture gathers-on the Grand Ole Opry stage, under neon lights in metro club scenes, or on the empty rural airstrips of his Louisiana upbringing where teenagers once turned runways into makeshift dance floors. Admittedly, the sound isn't for everyone-but it is for anyone who sees themselves reflected in Barham's genre‑fluid universe.

The album includes his first radio single, "BREAKUP (DOWN)," which was recently spotlighted by Billboard, plus previous releases "COUNTRY MUSIC," Tyler Hubbard collab "WHISKEY RAIN," and viral standout "OIL MONEY." Barham is a co-writer on all 16 tracks.

With nearly 625 million global career streams and two RIAA Gold-certified hits under his belt, Barham is poised for a breakout year after being named to the Opry NextStage and MusicRow Next Big Things classes of 2026, earning his first No. 1 as a songwriter with Blake Shelton's "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," headlining his WHISKEY RAIN tour, and appearing at some of the genre's most high-profile fairs and festivals.

CLUB COUNTRY Track List

1. COUNTRY MUSIC

(Graham Barham/Cole Miracle/Michael Lotten/Matt McVaney)

2. SIPPIN'

(Graham Barham/Beau Bailey/Cole Miracle/Sam Martinez/Gabe Foust)

3. SPEAKIN' MY MIND

(Graham Barham/Beau Bailey/Heath Warren/Sam Martinez)

4. SO LONG SATURDAY NIGHT

(Graham Barham, Cole Miracle, Dallas Wilson, Sam Martinez)

5. BREAKUP (DOWN)

(Graham Barham/Lydia Vaughan/Cole Miracle/Sam Bergeson/Jay Sean/Jared Cotter/ Jeremy Skaller/Robert Larow)

6. SHOOT YOU STRAIGHT

(Graham Barham/Beau Bailey/Cole Miracle/Sam Ellis)

7. COUNTRY BOY KRYPTONITE

(Graham Barham/Brett James/Jim Beavers/Sam Bergeson)

8. BAD AND SHE KNOWS IT

(Graham Barham/Travis Wood/Cole Miracle/Sam Bergeson/King Henry)

9. MATTER OF TIME

(Graham Barham/Cole Miracle/Beau Bailey/Sam Bergeson)

10. I'M THE ONE

(Graham Barham/Lindsay Rimes/Joybeth Taylor/Travis Wood)

11. MARLBORO STYLE (ASHTRAY)

(Graham Barham/Beau Bailey/Gabe Foust/Sam Bergeson)

12. OIL MONEY

(Graham Barham, Cole Miracle, Beau Bailey, Sam Bergeson)

13. WHISKEY RAIN (feat. Tyler Hubbard)

(Graham Barham/Cole Miracle/Jessi Alexander/Sam Martinez)

14. MCCONAUGHEY

(Graham Barham/Chase McGill/John Pierce/Gabe Foust)

15. DIXIE CHICKS

(Graham Barham/Beau Bailey/Dallas Wilson/Gabe Foust/Sam Martinez/Sam Bergeson/Cole Miracle)

16. MEAN STREAK

(Graham Barham/Cole Miracle/Autumn Buysse/Gabe Foust)

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