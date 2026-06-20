Dallas Burrow Announces New Album With 'Underdog'

Dallas Burrow has released his brand new single "Underdog", which is the lead single from his forthcoming album "Modern Day Vagabond", which will be released September 25 via Forty Below Records.

Here is the official announcement: One year after conjuring the American frontier on The Way The West Was Won-a collection of mythic cowboy songs and vintage Texas twang that earned a four-star review from MOJO and significant radio support for its Ray Wylie Hubbard-assisted single, "Read 'Em And Weep"-Texas singer-songwriter Dallas Burrow turns his attention back to the present with his new album, Modern Day Vagabond.

Leading the album is its first single, "Underdog," a rock-infused anthem about embracing life on the outside. It's a declaration of independence, rejecting conformity in favor of forging one's own path. "I've always felt a little bit like an outsider, an outlier, an underdog," says Burrow. "But I've always found that to be a point of pride. It gives you a unique perspective when you're on the outside looking in."

Recorded with an all-star cast of Texas musicians, Modern Day Vagabond is timeless country music for the modern world, inspired by the travels of a wandering troubadour and grounded in the love, faith, and family ties that continue to call him home. The album finds Burrow at his most personal and introspective, trading frontier mythology for autobiography and exploring heartbreak, redemption, purpose, and what it means to define success on his own terms.

Modern Day Vagabond began with live tracking sessions at Yellowdog Studios in Wimberley, Texas, with Grammy-winning producer Adam Odor (The Chicks, Silverada) and Mike McClure (The Great Divide, Turnpike Troubadours) at the helm. Burrow assembled an extraordinary cast of collaborators, including Katie Shore (Asleep at the Wheel), Kullen Fox (Charley Crockett), Lloyd Maines, Mark Tokach, Larry Chaney, Colin Brooks, Donny Silverman, and members of West Texas Exiles, along with guest vocal appearances from Susan Gibson, Kelly Willis, Kelley Mickwee, Will Sexton, Mike McClure, and Burrow's father, Mike Burrow.

"We took our time recording, carving, adding, and taking away," Burrow says. "What I like best about this record is that it captures the sound of my dream band. This is the way I hear it in my head. It sounds like the fullest version of what I want people to hear when they come see me live."

Across six studio albums, two live records, and collaborations with artists including Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kelly Willis and Jim Lauderdale, Burrow has established himself as one of Texas music's most authentic and compelling voices. While Modern Day Vagabond chronicles life on the road, at its heart it is an album about coming home-to yourself, to the people you love, and to the things that matter most.

Critical acclaim has followed Burrow throughout his career. Blogcritics wrote that his music "ranks with the year's best Americana releases" and "suggests that he's in the league" of songwriting heroes like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Billy Joe Shaver, and Robert Earl Keen. Gonzookanagan called one of his previous releases "easily one of the best albums I've heard in the last decade, maybe even two," while Country Music People hailed it as a "fabulous collection of cowboy songs." Lonesome Highway declared it "a strong contender as one of the year's best," Americana Highways noted that "Dallas has this magical hue in many of his tunes," and Americana UK called his songwriting "a near-perfect Texas story that echoes the Old West but lands squarely in the twenty-first century."

Burrow's impact on the Texas music community extends far beyond his own recordings. In 2021, he founded the Redbird Listening Room, creating a home for songwriters and music lovers alike-a place where stories matter as much as the songs themselves and audiences come to truly listen. Saving Country Music has called Redbird "one of Central Texas's premier listening rooms, attracting both celebrated songwriters and emerging talent from across Texas and beyond." The venue's growing reputation has also led Burrow to curate a Redbird-inspired stage at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion, further establishing him as both a respected songwriter and a passionate champion of the Texas music community.

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