Jeremy Calloway Celebrates Father's Day With 'Chasin' Little Feet

Just in time for Father's Day, Jeremy Calloway has released his heartfelt new song, "Chasin' Little Feet," which was co-written with his wife, Lena Calloway and recorded at Hilltop Recording Studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Chasin' Little Feet" is a heartfelt reflection on fatherhood, time and the moments that shape a family's story. Blending country roots with a warm, timeless feel, the song captures the experience of watching children grow while holding on to the memories that never fade.

Calloway shared, "The idea came from a simple moment at home. My youngest daughter had just come up from the lake after feeding the fish, barefoot, with muddy feet, and walked across the concrete by the pool, leaving a trail of little footprints behind her. Standing there with Lena, I said something along the lines of, 'No matter how big they get, I guess I'll always be chasin' little feet.' That moment became the foundation of the song." He added, "I began writing the song in the summer of 2025, reflecting on how quickly time moves and how those small, everyday moments end up meaning everything. It is now being released on Father's Day 2026."

The song was mixed and mastered by Voytek Kochanek, and produced by Mark Fain. It was engineered by Steve Chandler, with vocals recorded at ChazFain Studio. Musicians featured on the project included Carl Miner on acoustic guitar, Tommy Harden on drums, Austin Crum on electric guitar, Eddie Dunlap on steel guitar, Johnny Brown on piano, Mark Fain on bass and Brent Rader and Kenzie Wetz providing BGV's.

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