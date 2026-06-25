Singled Out: Erin Duvall's Wide Eyed Wonder

Texas-born singer-songwriter Erin Duvall just released her brand new single "Wide Eyed Wonder," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I remember when I was a kid.

I carried stars in my pocket. I built castles out of cardboard. I believed the moon followed me home at night. The world felt enormous and magical, and every day held the possibility of becoming an adventure.

Somewhere along the way, as we grow older, life begins asking more of us. We collect responsibilities, heartbreaks, lessons, and scars. We become wiser, but sometimes that wisdom comes at a cost. We stop looking up as often. We stop asking questions. We stop believing in things we can't explain.

Or at least we think we do.

The truth is, I don't believe wonder ever really leaves us.

I think it waits.

It waits beneath the schedules and the obligations. Beneath the headlines and the noise. Beneath the fear and self-doubt that slowly convince us to play it safe. It waits for us to remember.

"Wide Eyed Wonder" was born from that idea.

As a mother of four, I have the extraordinary privilege of watching the world through my children's eyes. They remind me daily that magic isn't something you outgrow. It's something you notice. It's in the dandelions floating through the air. It's in bare feet running through the grass. It's in the endless questions that begin with "why?" and the unwavering belief that anything is possible.

Children don't spend much time worrying about whether they should dream. They just do.

There have been moments in recent years when I've found myself longing for that kind of openness. Not because I want to go backward, but because I want to carry those qualities forward. The curiosity. The imagination. The courage to remain hopeful. The willingness to stand beneath a dark sky, hear the thunder rolling in, and still believe there's something beautiful waiting on the other side.

That's the heart of this song.

For much of my career, I've written about resilience, healing, family, and finding your footing after life takes an unexpected turn. Those themes will always be part of my story. But "Wide Eyed Wonder" feels like a different conversation. It's less about surviving and more about remembering. Less about what life has taken away and more about what still remains.

Because I don't think growing up means letting go of wonder.

I think it means choosing it.

Choosing to stay curious when cynicism would be easier. Choosing awe when fear feels louder. Choosing gratitude for the sunlight on the sidewalk, the rainbow after the storm, the people we love, and the ordinary moments that become extraordinary when we're paying attention.

Maybe that's what this song is really about.

Not returning to childhood.

Returning to the part of ourselves that believed life was full of possibility.

The part that carried stars in its pocket.

The part that still does.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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