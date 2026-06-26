Watch Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina' Video

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney has shared a music video for "Silver Sands Marina", his latest single and the title track to his forthcoming album that will arrive on September 25th.

Essential Broadcast Media sent over these details: In a world of singles and tracks, it's easy to forget the power of a song that delivers not just the smallest details, but the emotional tidal waves that exist long after a moment has faded. For Kenny Chesney, who announced his 21st album and second teaser with the title track to Silver Sands Marina, the sweeping midtempo so completely painted the place and sensations, there was only one thing to do: make a video.

"When you hear the song, it's so perfectly drawn, you almost can't believe it's real," the man Wall Street Journal called "The King of the Road" says. "But, of course, it is a real place - located on Lake Winnipesaukee - where generations of families and friends have tied up their boats, checked in, enjoyed the water and being together. You can feel all the happiness and fun people have had there the moment you step on the property."

Ablaze with curiosity, Chesney wanted to see what inspired the song's ability to hold such subtly indelible feelings. Realizing it was a family owned business, the 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee decided to - almost in keeping with the song's off-season storyline - check-in, and create a video that instills hyper-local, off-the-beaten-path places with an innocence and charm that transcends the bigger, slicker reality of today's escapes.

Filming on a grey day shortly after recording the title track of his Sept. 25 release, Chesney is seen in single performance pieces around the pier, the motel and marina's property. Filming outside the traditional tourist seasons, the Silver Sands Marina delivers that anticipatory tension that it isn't abandoned, but waiting on something - and Chesney's to-the-camera vocals and guitar-playing suggest a witness to all that has happened there.

"Like the song, there's a sense this place can't be real," Chesney says. "When you pull up, it's even more wonderful than the pictures. You can feel people's lives have played out here; kids who've met, grown up together, occasionally gotten married and brought their kids there; fishing trips and reunions. And, as my song suggests, the occasionally unexpected encounter where you meet someone who sees you for all that you are - even if it's only for a moment."

Working with longtime collaborator Shaun Silva, Chesney fashions a clip that surrenders expectations for a full immersion in the moment. Those downstrokes on his acoustic guitar an extension of the passion; his vocals transporting himself - and the viewer - to a memory that retains all of its vibrance. Whether an empty pool waiting for summer, knotty pine wood and tired pink paint, or lake water rippling, the clip offers a real-world escape from the mundane.

So taken with the setting, Chesney and photographer Allister Ann documented the day turning to night. Whether portraits of the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar or almost portraits of the setting itself, the photographs delivered a different feel for the stadium-sized headliner. They also suggest the emotional depth beneath the album's feel-good moments and simple wisdom.

Built around a memory that will last a lifetime, the song and video suggest escape is as much a state of mind as it is the rainy afternoon, 20-dollar blinds, pink painted walls, wet sand, bicycles propped up, a sky that's red, orange and blue and a mug stolen as a talisman of the encounter.

Like "Carry On," which closed out the entire country radio reporting panel in its first week, "Silver Sands Marina" provides a new way of looking at something pretty common. But in that truth that exists right where you are, there's also the freedom of knowing magic has a way of arriving in unlikely places.

"When the song came in, it took me some place," Chesney marvels. "But it also said a lot of things about where we can find real fulfillment. For me, the more I listened, the more I knew I had to see this place... And once I did, I knew I had to show it to all the people like me, who dream of freedom and escape, but who also know showing up is the spark that makes it happen."

Related Stories

Hear Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina'

Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'

Eric Church Joins Kenny Chesney At Kick Off Of His 2nd Sphere Las Vegas Residency

Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward Exhibit Coming To Country Music Hall Of Fame

News > Kenny Chesney