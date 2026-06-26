Zach John King Announces Debut Album 'I'm What You Get'

Zach John King has released his brand new single "Run For Them Hills" and announced that he will be releasing his debut album, "I'm What You Get", on August 28th.
Sony Music Nashville sent over these details: Co-produced by Ryan Wilson and King, the 20-track project serves as an authentic introduction to King, tied together with the kind of self-assured confidence that only life experience can buy. The culmination of King's upbringing in Fayetteville, Georgia, right and wrong decisions in love and life, and a desire to remember his roots amid rapid growth, the project also captures King's unique brand of country music, blending elements of classic country, indie rock, and vivid storytelling. With this project, King aims to make a bold and honest debut, laying all his cards out on the table and inviting listeners to immerse themselves in his world.
King shared the inspiration behind project stating, "I wanted to make a project that took all the good and the bad parts of me and just laid it out there. I just really wanted to write about exactly who I am - some people might love it, and some people might not and that's fine. And I've gotten more comfortable with that too. I think this project makes a statement of 'take it or leave it, this is me.' There's parts of me that I really love on this record, but there's also parts of me that I regret. In every song, there's a piece of my story I wanted to share. When I was in the writing process, my hope was that anyone could listen to this record from start to finish and see that it's 100% me."
King also released a new song from the album today, "Run For Them Hills." Written by King, Josh Phillips, Jaxon Free, and Matt Dragstrem, the feel-good track turns a phrase on its head, describing the feeling of running home instead of simply running away.
"Run For Them Hills is a dead honest song. It started with a phone call to my dad. I'd been living really hard for about eight months, and I was just telling him about it. I couldn't keep up with where I was, what day of the week it was. I just needed something to ground me again," King shared. "The next week we wrote a song around the phrase 'run for them hills,' which is usually a warning, a negative thing. We flipped it on its head and turned it into something positive, about wanting to get back home, back to what keeps you right."
The album will also include King's recent release "Beneath The Pines."
The full track list for I'm What You Get Includes:
I'm What You Get - Zach John King / Rhett Akins / Jimmy Robbins
Run For Them Hills -(Zach John King / Josh Phillips / Jaxson Free / Matt Dragstrem
Whiskey Lying - Zach John King / Rodney Clawson / Sasha Alex Sloan / Chris LaCorte
Way To Go (ft. Brooks & Dunn) - Zach John King / Rodney Clawson / Jimmy Robbins / Sasha Alex Sloan
How To Not - Zach John King / Kyle Fishman / Randy Montana / Sasha Alex Sloan
Get To Drinkin' - Zach John King / Rhett Akins / Thomas Archer / Kyle Fishman / Kyle Sturrock
Beneath The Pines - Zach John King / Rodney Clawson / Michael Lotten
Shoulda Woulda Coulda - Zach John King / Josh Kerr / Seth Ennis
Mama's Prayin - Zach John King / Steph Jones / Tofer Brown
Backwoods - Zach John King / Rhett Akins / Beau Bailey / Michael Lotten
Little Bit Stronger - Zach John King / Randy Montana / Sasha Alex Sloan / Matt Dragstrem
Choppin Wood (ft. Brent Cobb) - Zach John King / Matt Roy / Paul Sikes
Lose You - Zach John King / Alex Hope / Sasha Sloan
Homegrown Heaven - Zach John King / Chris Tompkins / Jimmy Robbins / Josh Miller
Sunsets In Georgia - Zach John King / Billy Dawson / Reid Isbell / Rob Pennington
Life Behind Bars (ft. Bayker Blankenship) - Zach John King / Jordan Reynolds / Heath Warren
High Like Her - Zach John King / Rhett Akins / Jimmy Robbins / Chris Tompkins
Happy For You - Zach John King / Chris La Corte / Justin Wilson
Space - Zach John King / Michael Lotten / Blake Pendergrass
What I'm Giving Up - Zach John King / Brad Rempel / Josh Jenkins / Casey Beathard)
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