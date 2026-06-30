Billy Strings Shares 'Burn The Other' End Video And Announces New Album

Billy Strings has shared a music video for his brand new single "Burn The Other End" and announced that he will releasing his new album "So Music For Goodbyes" on August 28th.

From the official announcement: Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the new 16-track project finds Strings channeling a deeply personal period into his most musically mature and reflective body of work to date. The record is accompanied by original artwork created by Strings' late mother, Debra Apostol.

"I made this record to honor my mother," Strings shares. "To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It's always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will...until it's my time to say goodbye."

So Much For Goodbyes will be available on vinyl in black, wood grain, and sun core variants, with all production completed in the U.S. The records were plated and pressed at Denver's Paramount Pressing & Plating, founded by veteran engineer Gary Salstrom and multi-Grammy Award winner David Rawlings, and cut for vinyl by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl in Memphis, TN.

Strings will make his highly anticipated return to PBS' legendary Austin City Limits program this Thursday, July 2. His first concert since breaking his leg earlier in the year, the performance will be available to livestream via ACL TV's YouTube and will air later this fall as part of Season 52.

Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the fall with stops at Boston's Agganis Arena (two nights), Portland's Cross Insurance Arena (two nights), Denver's Ball Arena (two nights), Inglewood's Kia Forum and San Diego's Pechanga Arena, among others. Additionally, Strings' first annual "Iona Freak Fair" will take place on August 28 and 29, featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

SO MUCH FOR GOODBYES TRACK LIST

1. I'm One of Those

2. Burn the Other End

3. Carry Us Home

4. Lay Me Down

5. Lucid Daydream

6. Mill Town Flood

7. Live to Tell

8. Bluewater Breakdown

9. Light the Wall

10. I Like Train Songs

11. 10,000 Miles From a Friend

12. Still I Crash

13. I Wish I Wanted To

14. Remember to Cry

15. Wrestling an Angel

16. Debra's Waltz

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