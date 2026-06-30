Willie Nelson Teams With Dixxon Flannel Co For Limited Edition Release

Country music legend Willie Nelson has teamed with Dixxon Flannel Co. to release a limited-edition collection for men, women and youth that launched on Monday evening (June 29th).
We were sent these details: A tribute to "one of the greatest outlaws of all time-built for those who carve their own path, stay true to who they are, and leave their mark without ever following the crowd", the Willie Nelson flannel was made with outlaw country in every thread in a complimentary brown-on-brown colorway.
The custom designed sticker tag shows an image of Nelson, and the buttons, glasses slot on the left breast pocket and microfiber lens cloth on the inner left corner features Nelson's name.
The Willie Nelson Flannel will only be available one-time in a super-limited quantity via Dixxon.com and is expected to sell out. The flannel comes in Men's and Women's sizes for $59.99, and Youth for $29.99.
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