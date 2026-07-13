Brantley Gilbert Expands Real American Tour

Brantley Gilbert has expanded his headlining Real American Tour through November 2026 that will feature direct support from John Morgan, with Jay Webb and Atlus joining on select dates.

The new dates will shows in Boston, Mass., Savannah, Ga., Cincinnati, Ohio, Biloxi, Miss. and more with tickets going on sale this Friday, July 17th at 10am local time, and pre-sales for Gold & Silver members of Brantley's fanclub begin tomorrow, July 14th at 10am local time, followed by Bronze members pre-sale on Wednesday, July 15th at 10am local.

The new tour dates arrive as Gilbert prepares to release his new album "Sins Of The Father" on July 24th. The record was co-produced by Brock Berryhill (Twenty One Pilots, Kane Brown).

Brantley had this to say about the album, "As long as there's a box in country music, I know where I belong. And that's right on the outside of it. All of my albums are a chapter of my life and this one's no different. I don't have skeletons in the closet - my sh*t's out in the open. So if there's any piece of my story that could help somebody, I'm cheating them if I keep it to myself."

Brantley Gilbert's The Real American Tour

July 18 Harley-Davidson of Greenville - Greenville, SC

July 28 York State Fair 2026 - York, PA

July 29 Troy Fair 2026 - Troy, PA

July 30 ParkStage - Freehold, NJ

Aug. 7 Washington Town & Country Fair 2026 - Washington, MO

Aug. 8 Rock the Country 2026 - Hastings, MI

Aug. 13 The Fruit Yard Amphitheater - Modesto, CA

Aug. 14 Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Henderson, NV

Aug. 15 Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

Aug. 16 Tahoe Blue Event Center - Stateline, NV

Aug. 20 Britt Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR

Aug. 21 Northwest Washington Fair - Lynden, WA

Aug. 22 Emerald Queen Casino - Tacoma, WA

Aug. 24 Western Idaho Fair 2026 - Boise, ID

Aug. 25 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo - Kennewick, WA

Aug. 28 Concert in the Corn 2026 - Mason, WI

Aug. 29 Country in the Burg 2026 - Cedarburg, WI

Sept. 4 Rio Rancho Events Center - Rio Rancho, NM

Sept. 5 Ford Amphitheater - Colorado Springs, CO

Sept. 6 Blue FCU Arena - Loveland, CO

Sept. 11 Sandwich Fair 2026 - Sandwich, IL

Sept. 12 Tri-State Rodeo 2026 - Fort Madison, IA

Sept. 24 Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Sept. 25 Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

Sept. 26 TurningStone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

Oct. 1 Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

Oct. 2 BMO Center - Rockford, IL

Oct. 3 Baker-Spain Stampede Chuckwagon Races - Greenfield, MO

Oct. 8 VyStar Pavilion - Savannah, GA

Oct. 9 Carolina Crossroads Amphitheatre - Roanoke Rapids, NC

Oct. 10 City of Buford Fall Concert - Buford Community Center - Buford, GA

Oct. 15 Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

Oct. 16 PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 17 Huntington Center - Toledo, OH

Nov. 5 Atrium Health Amphitheater - Macon, GA

Nov. 6 Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, MS

Nov. 7 Crossroads Arena - Corinth, MS

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