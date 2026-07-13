Ingrid Andress Nowhere Else To Go Tour

Ingrid Andress has announced that she will be hitting the road this fall for her Nowhere Else To Go Tour that will feature a full band performances across the 8 stops.

The tour is set to kick off on September 9th at the Knitting Factory in Boise, ID and will include shows in Salt Lake City, Denver, Fort Collins, Washington D.C., New York City, and Boston, before wrapping up on October 11th at The Foundry in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the tour will be go sale this Friday, July 17th at 10am local time. See the dates below. Prior to the trek, Andress is set to perform at Nashville Underplay at 6th and Peabody on Wednesday, July 15th.

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