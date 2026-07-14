A Clay Walker Family Christmas Tour Is Coming

Country music star Clay Walker has announced that he will be bringing his family on the road for A Clay Walker Family Christmas this year and he has shared the initial dates for the festive trek.

The tour is set to launch in Warren, Ohio, on November 27 at the Packard Music Hall and has announced dates in Indiana, Tennessee, Colorado, Kansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Connecticut and Massachusetts with ticket for these first stops set to go on sale this Friday, July 17th.

"Christmastime is all about family, and it's our favorite season to come together. We can't wait to spend the holidays with you and celebrate in song, welcoming back the most wonderful time of the year!" said Clay Walker.

A Clay Walker Family Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 27 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

Nov. 28 - Gas City, IN - Gas City PAC

Nov. 29 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC

Dec. 10 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Dec. 11 - Mulvane, KS - Kansas Star Casino

Dec. 17 - Oxford, AL - Oxford PAC

Dec. 18 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - Weldon Mills Theatre

Dec. 19 - Torrington, CT - Warner Theater

Dec. 20 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium

*More dates to be added*

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