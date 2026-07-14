Tim McGraw Recaps Kicks Off Of Pawn Shop Guitar Tour

Tim McGraw's camp have shared a brief recap of the kick off of his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour that launched with an opening night at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NJ.

They shared: Over the weekend, the tour continued with a stop in Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center and the first of the tour's three stadium dates in Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium with special guests The Chicks and Lady A, as well as tour support from 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne.

McGraw's Pawn Shop Guitar Tour delivers a unique show with all of his biggest hits and a few deep cuts that thrilled fans. Most notably, the show starts with a full-band unplugged set that showcases tremendous musicianship and instrumentation on stage -- intentionally turning a massive venue into an intimate experience that transports fans to the feel of a small Nashville club where Tim got his start. The second act takes Tim and the band into the fully electric, larger-than-life production fans have come to expect from him. Honoring the spirit and name of the tour, each night Tim selects one lucky young audience member to receive a guitar he chose from a local pawn shop. The tour encapsulates McGraw's 35-year career with a mix of nostalgia, the huge hits he's known for and first-time performances of two of his newest songs "Pawn Shop Guitar" and "Song for America."

The North American run will continue throughout September, making stops in major markets including Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL. The tour will play it's remaining two stadium dates at Fenway Park (Boston, MA), and Target Field (Minneapolis, MN) with special guests The Chicks and Lady A, along with tour support 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne.

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