Brantley Gilbert Announces Free SINS OF THE FATHER Album Release Party

Brantley Gilbert has announced that he will be hosting a free release party for his brand new album "Sins Of The Father" on July 24th at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

We were sent these details about the special event: 1st Phorm Presents Brantley Gilbert and Nitro Circus to celebrate the release of his eighth studio album SINS OF THE FATHER.

The event is free and open to the public, with $10 cash parking. Gilbert will perform live as Nitro Circus executes FMX stunts over the stage, with additional activations including Cars & Caffeine presented by 1st Phorm, tattoo artists, mechanical bulls, and family-friendly activities including bounce houses, food trucks and more.

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