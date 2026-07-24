Watch Little Big Town's 'We Could Have It All' Video

Little Big Town have shared a music video for their new single "We Could Have It All", which comes from their forthcoming album, "It's A Dying Art", that is set to be released on August 28th.
MCA revealed these details: Written by Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, and Ashley Monroe, "We Could Have It All" is a soaring, piano-driven ballad that serves as a stirring reminder that the most meaningful relationships are worth fighting for, anchored by Little Big Town's signature four-part harmonies.
Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town's own Karen Fairchild, It's A Dying Art blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and a focus on human-made music shaped by imperfection and lived experience. The album features collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini, and reflects more than 25 years of chemistry and trust within the band. Little Big Town first previewed the project with the poignant "Hey There Sunshine," which debuted at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards to widespread acclaim, with The Tennessean calling it "a hopeful, healing moment" and Billboard praising it as "a timely message from one of country music's greatest vocal groups." They followed with "Over and Over," which Billboard hailed as a "top-shelf post-breakup anthem," and their most recent "Sucker For A Sad Song" featuring Ashley Monroe, which Rolling Stone declared a "song you need to know." Additional standout tracks include the relationship-worn "The Door" featuring Jason Isbell, the late-night soul of "Closing Time" with Kelsea Ballerini, the fiery "It's Coming Around," and the visceral "The Idea." The band will celebrate the album's release with a special performance on the TODAY Plaza on September 1 as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series.
This fall, Little Big Town will kick off their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It's A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall. In December, the band will bring their holiday magic to Nashville's famed "Mother Church of Country Music," The Ryman Auditorium, for a three-night holiday residency. The Christmas Shows Ryman Residency will take place December 8-10, and will feature a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping vocal group.
Little Big Town 2026 Tour Dates
^ festival performance
* The Christmas Shows
Jun. 27 - Nashville, TN - Alan Jackson - Last Call at Nissan Stadium
Jul. 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
Jul.10 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
Jul. 16 - Memphis, TN - Radians Amphitheater
Aug. 10 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Aug. 11 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Aug. 22 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair ^
Sep. 6 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair Event Center ^
Sep. 12 - Youngsville, LA - Youngsville Amphitheater at Youngsville Sports Complex
Sept. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
Sept. 25 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
Sept. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
Oct. 1 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
Oct. 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
Oct. 8 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 9 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
Oct. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct. 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Prudential Hall
Oct. 24 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie
Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
Oct. 30 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
Nov. 5 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills
Nov. 6 - Durham, NC - DPAC
Nov. 7 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 12 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
Nov. 13 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 20 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Dec. 8 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium *
Dec. 9 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium *
Dec. 10 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium *
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