Hear Dan + Shay's New Song 'Her, The Kids, And Jesus'

Country duo Dan + Shay have shared their brand new single "Her, The Kids, and Jesus". The song is the fourth preview track from their forthcoming album, "Young", which will be released on August 21st. Here is the official announcement:

"Her, the Kids, and Jesus" is a tribute to the pillars that anchor a life well lived. With a perspective rooted in gratitude, the track offers a timeless reminder that life's greatest blessings are often the ones waiting for you at the end of each day.

The duo first teased the song at a surprise pop-up event in Nashville hosted by viral coffee shop La La Land Cafe and has been a fan-favorite ever since. The song serves as the cornerstone for constructing the world of Young, throughout which the duo solidify their priorities as husbands and fathers, highlighting a grounding messaging for listeners and showcasing their range as songwriters.

Following the release, Dan + Shay will deliver an unforgettable performance on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 31. The can't-miss live performers will bring their signature powerhouse vocals and undeniable chemistry to the stage.

The momentum continues to build as they near the release of Young, which follows the duo's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney as they've navigated one of the most prolific seasons of their storied 13-year career. Co-produced by Smyers alongside longtime collaborator Scott Hendricks, Young moves through the universal rhythms of life.

The album's personal and hope-filled lead single, "Say So", is rapidly nearing Top 15 at country radio and continues to ignite national and community awareness about the timely and important topic of suicide prevention.

The multiple award-winners will head out on The Young Tour across North America this fall in support of the album and featuring special guests Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross. The 26-date run kicks off Friday, September 11 in Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center before making stops in Tinley Park, Wantagh, Gilford, Syracuse, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Tampa, Dallas, Denver, and more, before wrapping Saturday, November 7 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

DAN + SHAY: THE YOUNG TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri Sep 11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^*

Sat Sep 12 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^*

Sun Sep 13 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater^*

Thu Sep 17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater^*

Fri Sep 18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion^*

Sat Sep 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^*

Thu Sep 24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^*

Fri Sep 25 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^*

Sat Sep 26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

Thu Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

Fri Oct 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater^*

Sat Oct 03 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^*

Thu Oct 08 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center^*

Fri Oct 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^*

Sat Oct 10 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann^*

Thu Oct 15 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*

Fri Oct 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^*

Sat Oct 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^*

Thu Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion^*

Fri Oct 23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^*

Sat Oct 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^*

Thu Oct 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^*

Fri Oct 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center^*

Thu Nov 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^*

Fri Nov 06 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center^*

Sat Nov 07 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre^*

^with Tyler Hubbard

*with Josh Ross

Related Stories

Wedding Crashers Dan + Shay Share Their New Song 'Marry You Again'

Dan + Shay Announce New Album 'Young'

Dan + Shay Hope To Save Lives With New Song 'Say So'

Dan + Shay Took 'Bigger Houses' To No. 1 (2025 In Review)

News > Dan Shay