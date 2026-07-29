Singled Out: Ruby Alexander's All This Time Together

Australian folk soul artist and songwriter Ruby Alexander just released her single "All This Time Together", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

This song is a soft space to rest. It's a song of reassurance; "I am here and you can rest, and you don't need to explain yourself, and you don't need to say anything at all, and some days might feel long, and we still have each other."

I wrote it in April 2025, in my Brooklyn apartment, while in my final semester of college at NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. At the time, we were (and still are) collectively living through an absurd human age of conflict, confusion, polarity, unease... All that overwhelm was reconfigured into apocalyptic imagery, though it was simultaneously measured against a different feeling too - newfound security in love. The hard outer shell of fear and softer prism of love both exist at once, and I hope you can hear this.

After writing it, I brought it to a rehearsal to show my band & we played it the following week at a show in downtown Manhattan. Now, it's always the song I play to end each set because it reaches people in a particular, emotional way.

Everything (apart from the vocal) was recorded at The Bunker Studio in Williamsburg, engineered by Grammy award winning producer John Davis. This recording you hear was played as one full take, with all musicians - some of my closest friends here in NYC, who also play in my band - in one room playing together. Together with my partner Drake Hunt, I recorded the lead & backing vocals, and we then mixed the song across multiple sessions in winter of this year in Gowanus, BK - at a hyper low-key studio space that you rent by the hour. In between our day job shifts, we'd catch the F train there & slowly chip away.

Listen to this and be reminded of those people you were lucky to have for a time. Maybe you still have each other.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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