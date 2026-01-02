Nick Jonas Delivers 'Gut Punch' To Start 2026

Nick Jonas kicked off 2026 by releasing his brand new single, "Gut Punch," which comes from his forthcoming album "Sunday Best", that is set to hit stores on February 6th.

Jonas had this to say about the inspiration for the track, "I tend to be hyper critical of myself, not typically about my appearance or getting older, but I was wondering, 'Am I doing everything to be the best version of myself? Am I a present and thoughtful husband? Am I a good father?'

"As time goes by, the stress and complications of life will weigh on you. It's important to remember there was once a version of you who was carefree and loved the world."

Fans got their first taste of the new track when Nick debuted it live in Las Vegas and followed with performances at other tour stops. He also performed the song during the Jonas Brothers' Samsung TV Plus New Year's Eve celebration last night.

Nick had this to say about the new album, "I'm so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years. And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making."

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