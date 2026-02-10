Nick Jonas Expands New Album 'Sunday Best'

Nick Jonas has released a deluxe expanded edition of his brand new solo album "Sunday Best". From the official announcement: Sunday Best (Deluxe) expands on the original 11-track album with two brand new songs "London Foolishly" and "While You're Gone," along with a live version of fan favorite single "Gut Punch." Listen to Sunday Best (Deluxe) here.

One of the deluxe edition's standout additions, "London Foolishly," holds special meaning for longtime fans. Jonas originally wrote the song at just 17 years old and performed it live on Cambio, where it quickly became a fan favorite despite never receiving an official release, until now.

Sunday Best was met with critical acclaim from both press and fans. Associated Press praised the album as "Easy listening for those in need of a love song," while Billboard noted that as Jonas reflects on life as a husband and father, his storytelling "explores honesty, growth and rediscovery."

On Sunday Best, Jonas returns with his first solo project in nearly five years and dives deeper than ever before, drawing from important life chapters, both celebratory and challenging, that he's faced over the past two years and the new perspective he's gained as both a husband and father. Through unguarded storytelling and vulnerable moments he has never previously shared publicly, the album offers listeners an intimate look into his world and explores honesty, growth, and rediscovery.

Sonically, Jonas draws inspiration from his musical roots and early years singing in church choirs, infusing the record with the warmth and spirit of musical influences from both his childhood and adult life. Sunday Best features vivid lyricism, rich and soulful arrangements, and warmly layered instrumentation that highlight his most emotionally resonant work to date.

SUNDAY BEST DELUXE TRACKLIST:

"Sweet To Me"

"Handprints"

"I Need You"

"You Got Me"

"Gut Punch"

"Hope"

"Seeing Ghosts"

"Aphrodite"

"911"

"The Greatest" feat. Jonas Brothers

"Princesses"

"London Foolishly"

"While You're Gone"

"Gut Punch" (Live)

