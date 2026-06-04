Tech N9ne Resurrects 'Anghellic' For 25th Annviersary

On August 28, 2001, Tech N9ne unleashed his third album and proper national debut, Anghellic. Dark, cinematic, technically ferocious, and deeply personal, the sprawling 22-track record introduced a singular voice from Kansas City and helped set the stage for one of hip-hop's most successful independent careers.

Exactly 25 years later, Tech revisits this pivotal chapter with Anghellic: The Resurrection (25th Anniversary Remaster), out August 28, 2026 via Strange Music. Tech personally oversaw the remixing and remastering of the original recordings alongside engineer Ben "Bengineer" Cybulsky, bringing new clarity and dimension to the album while preserving the uncompromising vision that made it a fan favorite.

More than a catalog milestone, Anghellic remains central to the Tech N9ne mythology. Its descent through Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven turned a deeply personal inner conflict into a fully realized world, pairing rapid-fire precision and theatrical darkness with vulnerability, melody, and an unmistakable Kansas City identity. The album cracked the Top 60 of the Billboard 200 and reached No. 50 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Across its stacked tracklist, Anghellic delivered enduring fan favorites including "Einstein," "Psycho Bitch," "Sinister Tech," and "This Ring." The haunting "Psycho Messages" and "Psycho Bitch" incorporate John Carpenter's iconic Halloween theme, while "Einstein" became a live staple and a showcase for the complex, high-velocity delivery that would become one of Tech's signatures. XXL later included "Psycho Bitch," "Sinister Tech," and "This Ring" among "The 30 Most Essential Tech N9ne Songs."

The new anniversary release will be available in multiple limited-edition physical configurations, including the God Complex Package, It's Alive Package, and Stamina Package, along with a variant-color vinyl edition and a CD edition. Complete package contents and pre-order details will be available here.

Tech recently wrapped the Strange Wid' It Tour, his co-headlining North American run with E-40. This summer, he will return to the stage in his hometown for four appearances at the FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City: full performances on June 12 and July 11, along with short sets on June 19 and June 25.

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