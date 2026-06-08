Natanya Announces Her First Headline Tour

London-based artist Natanya will be celebrating last week's release of her new single "Candyland!" by launching her very first headline tour that will include shows in Europe, the UK, and North America.

The Attitude Tour will include 11-dates and will be kicking off on Ocotber 22nd in Paris, France at Les Etoiles. The European and UK run will have also shows in Cologne, Amsterdam, London and Manchester.

Natanya will then cross the pond for a series of North American dates beginning November 3rd in Toronto at Drake Underground, followed by stops in Boston, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago, before wrapping up on November 12th in San Francisco, CA at Popscene at Brick & Mortar.

Artist presale begins this Wednesday, June 10th and general on sale is Friday, June 12th. See the dates below:

10/22 - Paris, FR at Les Etoiles

10/23 - Cologne, DE at Yuca Club

10/26 - Amsterdam, NL at Bitterzoet

10/27 - London, UK at The Garage

10/28 - Manchester UK at YES Pink Room

11/3 - Toronto, ON at Drake Underground

11/5 - Boston, MA at The Red Room at Cafe 939

11/6 - New York, NY at Baby's All Right

11/7 - Washington, DC at Songbyrd Music House

11/9 - Chicago, IL at Schubas

11/12 - San Francisco, CA at Popscene at Brick & Mortar

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