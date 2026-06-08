Phoebe Bridgers Expands The Lost Tour

Phoebe Bridgers has added nine new dates to her just announced The Lost Tour this fall with new shows in Indianapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dublin and London.

Here is the official announcement: The arena tour will be kicking off in Indianapolis on September 14th and today's announcement includes added shows at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Chicago's United Center and Brooklyn's Barclay's Center in September, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Boston's TD Garden, and San Francisco's Chase Center in October, Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and Dublin's 3Arena in November and London's O2 in December. Support comes from Alex G in North America and from Isaac Wood + Anaïs in the UK/EU.

The Official Artist Presale will begin on June 9th at 10am local time in the US and on June 10th at 10am local time in the UK/EU, with US presale ending Thursday, June 11th at 10pm local time and UK/EU presale ending Friday, June 12th at 9am local time. The general on-sale for all territories takes place Friday, June 12th at 10am local time.

$1 from every ticket sold on the North American leg of The Lost Tour will be donated to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN's mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities.

September:

09.14.26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (NEW DATE)

09.15.26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

09.17.26 - St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena*

09.18.26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center* (NEW DATE)

09.19.26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09.22.26 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

09.24.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (NEW DATE)

09.25.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09.26.26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09.28.26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*

09.29.26 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

October:

10.01.26 - Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena*

10.02.26 - Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (NEW DATE)

10.03.26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

10.06.26 - Boston, MA @TD Garden*

10.07.26 - Boston, MA @TD Garden* (NEW DATE)

10.09.26 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

10.10.26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

10.13.26 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

10.16.26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

10.17.26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

10.19.26 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

10.21.26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*

10.23.26 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

10.24.26 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

10.27.26 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*

10.28.26 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (NEW DATE)

10.30.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome*

10.31.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome*

November:

11.01.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (NEW DATE)

11.23.26 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

11.24.26 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (NEW DATE)

11.26.26 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live #

11.27.26 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro #

11.28.26 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE #

December:

12.1.26 - London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

12.2.26 - London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (NEW DATE)

12.4.26 - Paris, France @ Adidas Arena #

12.5.26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #

12.7.26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

12.8.26 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle #

12.9.26 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom #

12.11.26 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(* with Alex G)

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

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