Singled Out: Neon Sines' Adeline

Genre-bending duo Neon Sines recently released their new single "Adeline" and to celebrate we asked Kenny Cash (producer/songwriter/bassist) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I remember the exact moment "Adeline" really began. I sent a late-night message reaching out to an artist/voice that I really liked named Ollie Wride on a whim, not totally sure if I even had something worth collaborating on. At that time, I was feeling pretty lost. The past couple of years I had lost my dad to cancer, my mom to Parkinson's, followed by losing my grandmother and a couple of aunts in what felt like a blur. When my grandmother unexpectedly left me a little money, it hit me in a strange way. I didn't see it as just inheritance. I felt like it was a push. Like they were telling me to get back to who I am. So, I poured it into the studio, into my team at The Factory Underground Recording Studio, and into this idea to just be me.

"Adeline" didn't come together in a straight line. It evolved. After hearing that Ollie responded, Evan Murphy sent me a couple of musical ideas that had this nostalgic pulse to them. Then, my wife, Laura Cash, laid down a chorus that just stuck: "Oh Adeline, whatcha wanna tell me?" That line could be taken anywhere. Ollie sent back some production ideas that allowed me to break the mold of the genre that I thought we'd have to stick to. So, I reach for fuzzy guitars, funky bass, and live drums instead of programming everything. Piece by piece, alongside Neon Sines and Che-Val, I kept reshaping the track. Producing, rewriting, and refining. But the real turning point for me always comes when I can assign a narrative to a song and I can start getting visuals in my mind. I started asking myself: what is Adeline hiding? Why is she cold? Maybe she's not human. A machine hiding something. That's the 80s sci-fi stuff that I love. So, everything from the sonic textures to the vocal delivery serve that story.

I was excited to put these visuals together in a music video for "Adeline." Guzman Gonzalez, our in-house filmmaker, Evan, Laura, and I started setting up the Factory Underground cyc wall for the shoot just as a blizzard was about to hit Connecticut. We had maybe five hours, total, to build a lab, shoot the "creation" of Adeline, and capture enough to tell the story. It was chaotic in the best way. It was half planned, half improvised, and just all of us feeding off each other's energy. Later, Laura and I took everything home, edited it ourselves, and even shot the final "mastermind" scenes in our living room. It wasn't polished in the traditional sense, but it was us. And in a weird way, that's exactly what I think I needed: to find myself again by just creating. No overthinking, no fear.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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