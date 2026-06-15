Singled Out: Judy Whitmore's The House I Live In

Judy Whitmore is celebrating America's 250 birthday with her new EP "This Is Home", which was released last Friday (June 12th). To celebrate we asked her to tell us about song "The House I Live In". Here is the story:

I fell in love with patriotic music when I was ten years old. That's when I watched the movie Yankee Doodle Dandy for the first time. I was in college when I heard the song "The House I Live In" for the first time. I loved it and wanted to play it on the piano, but I couldn't find the sheet music. I forgot about the song until I was going over the song possibilities for the EP "This Is Home" with Chris Walden. He suggested "The House I Live In" and I immediately said, "Yes!"

I began to rehearse the song with my vocal coach, Peisha McPhee, and my music director, Michael Orland. For the first two weeks, I couldn't get through the song. The lyrics evoke such strong images and feelings for me that halfway through it, I would start to cry.

This song celebrates the commonality of all Americans and makes the case for the elimination of racial and religious intolerance. I think my intense reaction came from the fact that three of my grandparents came to America as immigrants. They had little money and didn't speak English. They were the beginning of my American roots, and I'm so grateful for the sacrifices they made...so that one day I would be lucky enough to record this song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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