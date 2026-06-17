Singled Out: Steven Keene's This World Is Your World

Folk singer-songwriter Steven Keene is marking America's 250th with a special acoustic performance of "This World Is Your World," and to celebrate we asked us to tell us about his reimaging of the Woody Guthrie anthem. Here is the story:

Originally written in 1940 by legendary American folk singer Woody Guthrie, "This Land Is Your Land" was conceived as a response to the nationalism and social divisions of its time. Since then, it has been recorded and reimagined by countless artists, becoming one of the most enduring folk songs ever written. I wanted to put my own spin on the classic and was honored to receive the blessing of the Guthrie estate to collaborate with Woody in a unique way on "This World Is Our World."

As one of the earliest and most influential Americana protest songs, "This Land Is Your Land" transcended its origins to become more than an American anthem. It became a song with global resonance. Its message of shared humanity has found meaning across countries, cultures, and generations. Woody wrote one of those rare songs whose core message remains timeless.

Today, however, that message feels more urgent than ever. We're living through a period marked by conflict, division, and uncertainty around the world. In that context, I believe music has a unique power to bring people together, encourage empathy, and remind us of what connects us rather than what separates us. "This World Is Our World" is my attempt to carry that spirit forward and speak to the moment we're living in now. I am thrilled that so many people are connecting with it, especially as we come up on America's 250th Anniversary. Sirius/XM has been a big supporter too and are thankful for fans discovering the song there and on streaming platforms.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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