Cam'Ron Announces New Album With 'All Of Us' Feat Free J and Dior

Cam'Ron has released a new single, "All Of Us" that features Free J and Dior. "All Of Us", which is the first taste of his new project "Cam'Ron Presents: Frederica," that will be released on August 21st.

Mac Media shared these details: The album's title pays tribute to Cam'Ron's late mother, Frederica, in a deeply personal homage from the legendary artist. Cam'Ron will also follow up today's new single with the release of another new single, "Hoodie Strings," on 6.26.26, giving fans yet another single to run up into the holiday weekend.

Cam'Ron Presents: Frederica marks Cam's first new project in years, and will be supported by a companion film, further cementing his status as one of hip-hop's most dynamic creative forces across music and visual media.

"I'm really excited about the Fredrica project," Cam states. "I've been really enjoying working with some of the newer artists, and I want to use my platform to help them achieve success."

From the streets of Harlem to the heights of hip-hop, Cam'Ron has built a legacy that stretches across every arena he's entered. As the architect of Dipset - one of the most trend-setting crews in music history - Cam'Ron helped redefine an era of hip-hop with style, charisma, and a singular creative vision that influenced music, fashion, slang, and street culture for a generation. As a solo artist, he has earned platinum and multi-platinum certifications, topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Chart four times, and amassed six gold or platinum albums, delivering some of hip-hop's most memorable anthems in the process.

Beyond music, Cam'Ron has proven himself a force in media and entertainment; a cultural giant and authority that spans across music, fashion, film, television, and digital media. Cam's podcast, It Is What It Is, has become one of the fastest-growing shows in the culture, drawing millions of viewers and, more recently, during the New York Knicks amazing run to an NBA Championship, on the set of ESPN's First Take as a commentator. The Harlem icon has masterfully channeled his independent hustle into multimillion-dollar media ventures, cementing his place not only as a music legend but as a bona fide mogul and cultural trendsetter across music, fashion, film, television, and media.

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