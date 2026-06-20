DAVIE Releases 'Soul' Via New Deal With Bootsy Collins' Bootzilla Records

Roots-soul singer-songwriter DAVIE has shared his new anthem "Soul" and revealed that he is the first artist signed to Bootzilla Records, the newly launched label founded by funk icon Bootsy Collins.

He said of the new single, "Juneteenth is a day to celebrate together freedom for all, and Black music has always been the soundtrack of our cultural expression," says DAVIE. "The song draws from a rich history of blues, soul, and funk, which have been the soundtrack to joyful moments and celebrations worldwide. So, I wanted to join the celebration by lending my voice."

According to the announcement, DAVIE wrote "Soul" after discovering a guitar riff during a pandemic-era studio session in Nashville. He carried the idea back to New York, where it evolved into a song inspired by liberation, connection, and the shared energy of a packed dance floor.

Recorded using an analog-first approach, "Soul" was built around instinct and performance energy, a process shaped by DAVIE's roots in the church, where music is felt before it's analyzed. "I come from church, where music is something you experience before you analyze it. A lot of the time, we're singing, shouting, laughing, and following the feeling first. We capture the spirit of the performance and worry about editing later."

The signing marks a milestone for Bootzilla Records, Collins' newly launched imprint, which is distributed through Roc Nation. The label is built around artists Collins discovers organically, artists whose music is deeply rooted in tradition while connecting with audiences everywhere. For DAVIE, Collins represents exactly that balance.

"Davie, welcome to Bootzilla Records," says Collins. "You know you got a burning tent revival going on deep down in your soul, and all I can say is Church. As the first signing to Bootzilla Records, Davie is helping lead the front line of what this label is here to bring to the people. He brings real soul, grit, and that feel-good fire that makes folks stop, listen, and believe every word he's singing. We're looking forward to rolling this thing out with him, letting his soul, fire, and truth touch the world the way only he can."

"Bootsy is a legend," shares DAVIE. "He's built a sound that's unmistakably his own: funky, effortless, timeless, and full of personality. What inspires me most is how his music can be deeply rooted in Black musical traditions while still connecting with people everywhere. That's something I aspire to as an artist."

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