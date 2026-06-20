Ruth B Announces New Album With 'Didn't I' Video

Ruth B. has shared a music video for her brand new single "Didn't I" and also announced that she will be releasing her third studio album, entitled "Peace To Make," on August 21st

"Peace To Make" was co-produced with 6x Grammy winner Cole M.G.N. (Beck, Carly Rae Jepsen, Christine & The Queens). Ruth had this to say about the single, "It was a different writing experience. It came about with some friends, not through a writing session.

"I kept repeating 'Didn't I' a million times over, just hanging out and having a few drinks. It's about reflecting on a past relationship and being like, 'I kind of told you,' that your actions were going to lead to this, a little tongue-in-cheek. It's a fun one."

Peace To Make tracklist:

Bad Combination

Best Days

Peace To Make

Didn't I

Jealous

Love's Vulnerable

Breathe

Not You Not Golden

Who's Gonna Love You

Should've Been Us

No Boundaries

Pick Me

Related Stories

joan Preview New Album With 'Lucid Dreaming'

Joan Announce Tour Dates With Bloc Party And Release New Song With EPEX

Ruth Brown's Lost 1970s Recordings Set For Release

Rich Ruth Shares Video To Mark 'Live at Third Man Records' Album Release

News > Ruth B