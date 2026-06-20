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Ruth B Announces New Album With 'Didn't I' Video

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 20, 2026 12:09 PM EDT
Ruth B Announces New Album With 'Didn't I' Video

Ruth B. has shared a music video for her brand new single "Didn't I" and also announced that she will be releasing her third studio album, entitled "Peace To Make," on August 21st

"Peace To Make" was co-produced with 6x Grammy winner Cole M.G.N. (Beck, Carly Rae Jepsen, Christine & The Queens). Ruth had this to say about the single, "It was a different writing experience. It came about with some friends, not through a writing session.

"I kept repeating 'Didn't I' a million times over, just hanging out and having a few drinks. It's about reflecting on a past relationship and being like, 'I kind of told you,' that your actions were going to lead to this, a little tongue-in-cheek. It's a fun one."

Peace To Make tracklist:
Bad Combination
Best Days
Peace To Make
Didn't I
Jealous
Love's Vulnerable
Breathe
Not You Not Golden
Who's Gonna Love You
Should've Been Us
No Boundaries
Pick Me

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