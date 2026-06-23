Singled Out: Karen King's Here We Are

Karen King is celebrating America's 250th with the release of her patriotic anthem "Here We Are" where she is backed by a 20-piece orchestra. To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Here We Are" came from a deeply personal place for me, long before the song itself existed. Throughout my career, I've performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" more times than I can count. And almost every time, I'm asked to sing something else as well. Without hesitation, I always choose "God Bless America." There's something about that song that has always stayed with me. Made famous by Kate Smith, it carries a kind of emotional weight and sincerity that feels timeless. I've especially always been drawn to that final note, big, strong, and full of conviction. It's a moment I know I can deliver, and one I never take for granted. There's nothing like bringing a song home that way.

But beyond the vocal, it's what the song represents that resonates most. Our national anthem speaks to our flag and our country, it defines us as a nation. "God Bless America," however, feels more personal, almost like a second national anthem. It carries heart, hope, and a deep sense of pride. And Kate Smith is synonymous with that spirit.

Quite a few years ago, that inspiration led me to write and perform a play about her life, Kate Smith: The Original American Idol. In many ways, she truly was just that. In the 1940s, she became the first lady of radio and one of the first women of television. Looking back, I now see that experience as the seed, the beginning of my desire to create something patriotic of my own, something meaningful that could stand on its own.

That idea eventually led me to my writing partner, Adelaide Mancuso. At a time when the country feels more divided than ever, I said to her, "We need to write something patriotic, something that brings people together, something that reminds us of who we are as Americans." Adelaide took that idea and ran with it. She came back with the title "Here We Are," along with lyrics and a melody. It was raw, but even in its earliest form, I felt it immediately. I knew there was something special there.

From there, I brought the song to my conductor and arranger, Angelo Di Pippo, a world-renowned accordionist and composer. Over the course of his career, he has worked with legendary artists including Peggy Lee, The Ramones, and Frank Sinatra, and he conducted and arranged for Robert Merrill for 21 years. That connection is especially meaningful to me. Robert Merrill was not only one of the great baritones of the world, but he was also widely known for performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the world stage. In many ways, that parallels my own journey, and it feels like a full-circle moment that my conductor shares such a deep history with him.

When Angelo and I sat down at the piano, the song was still taking shape. The verses came together naturally, but the chorus presented a real challenge. There was something intricate about the transition into "Here We Are" that simply wasn't working. For nearly two hours, we worked through it, trying different approaches. Angelo kept insisting, "It has to make sense, like a mathematical equation." I believed in the song and didn't want to let it go. So we stayed with it, revisiting the phrasing, the structure, the musical landing point. And then, finally, it happened. Everything clicked. Musically, it fit. It made sense. That was the moment the song truly came to life, the turning point. And I remember feeling an overwhelming sense of relief when we found it. From there, we knew we wanted to create something expansive. I kept thinking about Irving Berlin and the enduring sound of "God Bless America." I wanted that same timeless, powerful, unmistakably American feel.

We made a very intentional decision to build the arrangement around brass, creating a sound that is bold, proud, and scalable. It's designed to work as a full big band piece, but also to adapt to smaller ensembles, or even stand on its own a cappella. That flexibility was important to me. I wanted this to be a song that could live anywhere, from concert stages and stadiums to school auditoriums, just as I've experienced with both the national anthem and "God Bless America." The instrumentation reflects that vision: a full brass section supported by alto, tenor, and baritone saxophones, along with a rhythm section of bass, drums, guitar, and piano, all under Angelo's direction. And at the center of it all are the vocals, my vocals, which I can't wait to bring to life and pour everything I have into in that moment on stage.

"That's what "Here We Are" ultimately becomes, a powerful, patriotic anthem rooted in unity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of America. And that's the story of how it came to life.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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