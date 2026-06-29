Singled Out: SYNACURE's I Luv NYC

New York-born producer, musician, and sometimes-DJ SYNACURE just released his debut single and music video "I Luv NYC" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I was born and raised in NYC and had always known people from all over. Originally, "I Luv NYC" was a love song sung by different people in several languages. I was producing a record for a Brazilian artist, Aline Melo, so Portuguese was in the air, and I had spent some time in France, so I had a French-speaking singer on the record. My ex-wife is German, so she did a verse. As I worked on it, I realized that all the people singing these different languages lived here in NYC. We share this place, and it just became what it was always meant to be: a love song to NYC.
This track EVOLVED a lot. I am a guitar player, so I wanted some guitar on it - which is something you generally don't hear too much of in House music. Plus, this is a LOVE song, so I had to figure out how to make that happen in the context of a house track, so we go from something spiritual to something that makes you want to move {which is what LOVE is, right?}. Lastly, I need to hear live playing. I like all kinds of dance music, but if there isn't some actual real unprocessed playing on it, it's not for me. Having Baba Don Babatunde (Last Poets, Jaambo) play percussion on this track just made it all come together.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
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