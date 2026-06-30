Hear GAYLE's New Single 'Junebug!'

GAYLE is closing out June of 2026 by releasing her brand new single "junebug!". The track comes from her forthcoming debut full-length album, "Observing Chaos," that will arrive later this year.

MUSES PR shared these details: Having co-written and co-produced the infectious new single, as well as her forthcoming album, GAYLE says "junebug!" encompasses the feeling of fun memories and things she loves - including the month of June.

"junebug! is about capturing my love for the month of June!," GAYLE says, "Everyone in my family's birthdays are in June (including mine)... and duh, Pride Month! So every year the whole month is a continuous party. This song was made to withstand all things fun, exciting, and tiring. It's for when you're getting ready to go out, it's on while you're out doing things you love with people you love, and it's always there the day after a party to remind you of how much fun you had."

GAYLE, who has previously toured with multi-platinum artists including Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, P!NK, Cyndi Lauper, AJR and My Chemical Romance, has spent the better part of the past few years finding her emotional center. Following the whirlwind that followed the outsize success of her double-platinum anthem "abcdefu," the singer took much-needed time to work on herself, her emotions, and, most importantly, learn exactly who she is as an adult - all topics she mines on her upcoming new LP.

To that end, Observing Chaos finds GAYLE at her most open and honest - dissecting the positive and negative choices in life, falling in and out of love, trust, heartbreak, partying, and the mania that encompasses life between the ages of 17 to 21.

Having recently launched a new fan club, the g spot, GAYLE is set to play her forthcoming new album directly to her fans via a road trip that will include album listening sessions and exclusive experiences.

Related Stories

Crystal Gayle Forced To Cancel Your Roots Are Showing' Appearance Due To Injury

JD Shelburne and Crystal Gayle Share 'Silver Bells'

Xania Monet Reveals Her True Identity As Telisha Nikki Jones

Gayle Shares 'I Don't Sleep As Good As I Used To'

News > GAYLE