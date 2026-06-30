Watch Tove Lo and Stromae's 'Des Fleurs' Video

Tove Lo and Stromae have shared a music video for their new single "des fleurs," that was directed by French creative Melchior Leroux, and follows the announcement of Tove Lo's forthcoming sixth studio album ESTRUS, out September 18th.

High rise shared these details: After years of locating truth somewhere between hedonism and vulnerability, her sixth album ESTRUS (meaning female mammal in heat) dives into an even deeper, uncharted level of honesty.

Inspired by The Knife, Robyn, and much of the Swedish indie dance music she grew up on, Tove Lo recorded the propulsive electro-pop of ESTRUS with her longtime collaborator Ludvig Soderberg, alongside Elvira Anderfjard and Luka Kloser (Addison Rae), and includes a standout collaboration with internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, producer and designer, Stromae.

The album was recorded in LA, Stockholm, and in a small fishing village in Sweden where she spent summers as a child and where she also made parts of Dirt Femme. Returning there brought everything back: "growing up, being depressed, struggling with my eating disorder, going through breakups, family drama, loss, everything." To get to the core of herself, she realized she had to return to where she was first formed. That messy younger self is still accessible to her, now refracted through time.

Speaking about the new album, Tove Lo reveals, "Estrus is an animal in heat. It's primal. It's my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There's no good advice on this album... just a lot of feelings, no solutions."

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