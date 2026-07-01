Singled Out: Davidly's HEAT

Portland-based producer Davidly just released his brand new single "HEAT" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I'm super stoked about HEAT! I was messing around with a synth plugin called Thermal. It's super cool and the UI is inspiring. It gave me this feeling of having heavy, sun baked, distorted sounds. I recorded toplines that I really liked and kept that theme going with the bass and accent instruments. I wanted this song to keep your head bumping throughout and mine couldn't stop during the creation process. I wanted the song to have emotive, sci-fi themes while still being a banger you can blast in your car. I like walking that line of unique/experimental sounds with mainstream elements. I was also playing a lot of Outer Wilds at the time, and in the game you constantly get thrown into the sun and die, so all around me was the sun/outer space inspiration that I poured into this song. (If you haven't played that game please do)
Ideas for songs come in all different places for me. I love sci-fi books, movies, and video games and use them all as sources of inspiration for when I am creating. The goal was to capture confidence, awe, and grit. I echoed the grit feeling a lot with the bassline and drum patterns by applying distortion and other plugins to warp them, making them sound like they are in outer space. Then, I used my vocals as a differentiating factor with more RnB styled top end vocals and I really liked how that came into play. I make music in my Portland, Oregon apartment and can't wait to keep building worlds.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
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