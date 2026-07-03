Hear Madonna's 'Confessions II' Album

Madonna fans can now stream the pop star's brand new album Confessions II that reunited her with producer Stuart Price and follows her GRAMMY award-winning Confessions on a Dance Floor. .

alignPR sent over these details: Across the 16-continuous mixed tracks on Confessions II, she explores themes of love, trauma, loss and healing. The album reinforces Madonna's enduring belief that dance music is far from superficial: the dance floor is a lifeline, a place for escapism, connection and survival - it will save you every time. This spring, she previewed the album, inviting fans to the dance floor with the Billboard Dance Airplay No. 1 hit "I Feel So Free." She also debuted "Bring Your Love" featuring Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella, marking 20 years since her festival debut - which subsequently topped the UK Club Chart.

The album features her daughter, Lola Leon on the emotional track "The Test," which the two co-wrote, with deeply personal lyrics reflecting the healing and progression of their relationship. Madonna also collaborates for the first time with Dutch DJ and producer, Martin Garrix on the haunting "Bizzare," an exploration of the complexities of love. Additionally, Belgian artist Strome brings his distinctive style to the seductive "My Sins Are My Savior." Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkuit join Stuart Price on two evocative songs, "Danceteria" and "L.E.S. Girl," chroniciling Madonna's early years in New York City, celebrating the legendary club, the friendships that shaped her and unique life only Madonna could capture.

It was recently announced Madonna would co-headline the first-ever halftime show for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on July 19 from New York New Jersey Stadium. With an expected global audience to exceed 1.5 billion viewers, the world will be watching as she steps onto the stage to perform during this defining cultural moment. Her Confessions II track "Read My Lips" featuring Colombian singer Feid has become an anthem of the tournament.

Last month, she premiered Confessions II - The Film at the 25th Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by TORSO, the immersive, cinematic experience brings the album's first six songs to life through a bold, boundary-pushing visual narrative that blurs the lines between music, film and performance art. The ambitious film was met with immediate widespread critical acclaim with Rolling Stone hailing it as "a surrealistic, NSFW visual project that throbs like a freaky club fever dream," while The Guardian praised it as a "provocative visual feast" and The Fader described the film as "raw, hypnotic, and highly addictive surreal club odyssey for a new generation." Watch below and stream the album here

Related Stories

Madonna Bringing Confessions II Pop-Up To Los Angeles

Watch Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bring Your Love' Video

Watch Madonna's 'Confessions II - The Film' Online

Madonna Shares New Song 'Love Sensation' After Surprise Times Square Performance

News > Madonna