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Singled Out: America's Got Talent Champ Brandon Leake's I've Got

07-06-2026
Singled Out: America's Got Talent Champ Brandon Leake's I've Got

America's Got Talent winner Brandon Leake just released his new single, "I've Got," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"I've Got" was born during a season when I needed the message just as much as anyone else who might hear it. Life has a way of pulling your attention toward everything that's going wrong, and I found myself asking a different question: What do I still have? That shift in perspective became the heartbeat of this song. Instead of focusing on what was missing, I wanted to celebrate the people, the faith, and the blessings that remained. Even in difficult seasons, there's still joy to be found if we're willing to look for it.

From the beginning, I knew this couldn't just be another spoken word piece. I wanted it to feel alive. I wanted the energy of hip-hop, the soul of gospel, and the honesty of spoken word to come together into something people could actually live with. Working alongside Fariss Ryan, Teak Underdue, Stockton Soul, the Joe Douglas Gospel Choir, John Wineglass, Veritvs, Matt Balane, and Justin Goss made that vision possible. Every person brought something unique to the record, and together we created something that feels bigger than any one of us.

More than anything, I hope "I've Got" becomes a companion for people. Whether it's on the drive to work, during a workout, or on one of those days when life feels heavier than usual, I hope this song reminds listeners that gratitude isn't about pretending everything is perfect. It's about recognizing that hope can exist alongside hardship. If someone walks away from this song feeling a little lighter, a little stronger, or a little more thankful than they did before they pressed play, then it's already accomplished everything I hoped it would.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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Singled Out: America's Got Talent Champ Brandon Leake's I've Got

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