Sienna Spiro Earnes A Top 10 Debut With Her New Album 'Visitor'

Sienna Spiro's debut album Visitor has debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 Chart. The album amassing over 1 billion cumulative streams upon release, and with the No. 9 debut that has made Sienna first female artist to chart in the Top 10 on release with their debut album in the last five years since Olivia Rodgrigo's GUTS in 2021, according to Capitol Records.

The label shared these details: SIENNA is also the first British artist to debut in the Top 10 on release since Ella Mai's self-titled debut album in 2018. In the UK, Visitor debuted at No. 2 on The Official UK Albums Chart and became the biggest opening week for a debut album this year, the biggest British debut album in two years, and biggest British female solo debut album since 2025.

The singer and songwriter's momentum also extends to The Official UK Singles Chart with SIENNA's original contribution to The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack "Material Lover" landing inside the top 15, while her UK and US Platinum smash hit "Die On This Hill" also returned to the Top 20. Hot on their heels is her new single "Great Expectation," which charted at #32 on the charts, following the arrival last week of stylish video co-directed by SIENNA herself; SIENNA now holds 3 singles simultaneously in the UK Top 40, while all three of Visitor's pre-release singles have hit the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously - "Die On This Hill" (#19), "The Visitor" (#43), and "You Stole The Show" (#55). "Die On This Hill" has officially been RIAA-certified Platinum, while fan favorite "You Stole The Show" is now Gold

With rave reviews praising the London-born star's singular vocals, gut-wrenching lyrics, and swooning compositions, Visitor underlines SIENNA's status as one of pop's new defining voices. Listen to Visitor here out now via Capitol Records.

Tomorrow, SIENNA returns to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "Great Expectation" before making her debut as a featured artist on Austin City Limits on July 15. Then comes a U.S. festival run that includes Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits. After that, she launches her "My House" World Tour, which sold out almost instantly across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, prompting additional dates that also sold out, with more than 135,000 tickets sold worldwide.

Related Stories

Sienna Spiro Releases 'Visitor' Album And 'Great Expectation' Video

Sienna Spiro's My House World Tour Sells Out Instantly

SIENNA SPIRO Announces The My House Tour

Watch Sienna Spiro's 'The Visitor' Video

News > Sienna Spiro