Hear beabadoobee's New Song 'Switchblade'

beabadoobee has released her new single "Switchblade," which is the second taste of her forthcoming album "Pylon", which is set to be released on September 18th.

Interscope says that the new album is a record that's more wide-ranging and complex than anything that she has ever put out-a tannic rock record that is, at various points, angry, lonesome, ecstatic, depressed and deeply, pathologically in love.

"Switchblade" takes its central metaphor and pulls it apart thoroughly, wondering whether "self-defense is to be brave/Do you start the fight/Or take the flight?" The song has no clear answers, with Laus emphatically past the point at which she thought she could ever have everything figured out.

Pylon, for all its turbulent emotions, celebrates the not-knowing; its brilliance suggests that sitting with uncertainty can create something immense, both emotionally and sonically. Its vast array of feelings, often contradictory ones, is the point, says Laus: "Pylon is about accepting that negative feelings are going to come back, accepting the insecurity and feeling confused. It's all a necessary part of growing and knowing yourself better. You have to go through all that sh*t, I have to write about it."

The follow up to her UK number 1 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, Pylon is available to pre-order and pre-save now, and due for release on September 18, 2026, via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records. "Switchblade" follows the album's first single "Sun Has Set," released to universal acclaim last month alongside a striking first-person video directed by Bea's partner and longtime visual collaborator Jake Erland. Stream "Switchblade" here

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