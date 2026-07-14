Suki Waterhouse Streaming Surprise Bonus Track '18'

Suki Waterhouse has surprised fans by streaming new song "18", which was a bonus track on her brand new album "Loveland" that previously only available as a bonus track on a special vinyl edition of the record.

Permanent Press also shared: Suki co-wrote "18" with King Princess, Simon Wilcox, and John Hill, and the track was produced by King Princess. Alongside the release, Suki has announced additional dates for her headlining Loveland Tour including Houston's 713 Music Hall on October 7th and Dallas' South Side Ballroom on October 8th.

The artist presale begins this Wednesday, July 15th at 10am CT with local presales beginning Thursday, July 16th at 10am CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 17th at 10am local.

The North American leg of The Loveland Tour is set to kick off later this month in Phoenix, AZ on July 22nd and will see Suki play some of North America's most iconic venues including Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery on July 23rd and New York City's Radio City Music Hall on September 24th.

The additional tour dates follow the release of Suki's new album Loveland, her first on a major label (Island Records). The album was released last Friday to critical acclaim with 4-star reviews from The Times, Daily Mail, and NME, who confirmed the album shows how Suki has become "one of modern alt-pop's most consistent and brilliant artists. Rolling Stone called the album "her best work yet," praising how it is "full of hooks, organic production, and confessional lyrics," while NPR included the album in their Best New Albums of the Week list, and Variety raved that her "sublime new album...puts Waterhouse's expansive range on full display."

For a full list of Suki's upcoming tour dates, see below.

Suki Waterhouse - The Loveland Tour:

July 22, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^ !

July 23, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

July 24, 2026 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim ^ !

July 26, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Stern Grove Festival *^

July 27, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Twilight Concert Series ^

July 28, 2026 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ^ !

July 30, 2026 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues +

July 31, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *

August 2, 2026 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival *

August 3, 2026 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

August 6, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo ^

August 7, 2026 - Portland, OR - The Square ^

August 8, 2026 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum ^

September 18, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^ !

September 19, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum ^

September 21, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia ^ !

September 22, 2026 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

September 24, 2026 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

September 26, 2026 - Washington, DC - All Things Go *

September 27, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz + !

September 29, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy # !

September 30, 2026 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues # !

October 1, 2026 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live # !

October 3, 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits (ACL) *

October 6, 2026 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion # !

October 7, 2026 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall # ! - NEW

October 8, 2026 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom # ! - NEW

October 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits (ACL) *

October 12, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant # !

October 13, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live # !

October 14, 2026 - Nashville, TN - The Truth # !

October 16, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit # !

October 17, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom #

* = Festival Performance

^ = With Special Guest Charlotte Lawrence

# = With Special Guest Rochelle Jordan

+ = With Special Guest Love Spells

! = With Special Guest EMMMA

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