Watch Beck's 'Into The Night' Video

Beck has shared a music video for his new single "In The Night" and announced the release date for his new album, "Hyperspace". Here is the official announcement:
In the wake of the ecstatic reception that welcomed Beck's recently released single "Ride Lonesome" - which NPR deemed "as moving and beautifully produced as any of his most beloved work" - the release date of a new album has been confirmed: Ride Lonesome, Beck's long-awaited first collection of all-new material since the GRAMMY-winning Hyperspace, will be released September 18 via Capitol Records.
Beck commented, "My new album Ride Lonesome is coming out this fall. The musicians from my original touring and recording band that I recorded Sea Change, Morning Phase and Mutations with - Smokey Hormel, Joey Waronker, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Roger Joseph Manning Jr., and Jason Falkner- reconvened with me at my favorite studio (Room B at United Studios in Hollywood). We had Nigel Godrich, who worked on Sea Change and Mutations with us mixing all the songs. It had been a decade since we went in the studio and recorded Morning Phase. This time It felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened- a sound that's come together over the decades of working together.
While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way."
The announcement of Ride Lonesome is accompanied by "In The Night," the second advance offering from the forthcoming album. A stunning yet subdued ode to nocturnal musings, "In The Night" is also available as a lush and inspired cinematic video directed by Mikai Karl, produced by Ryan Smale and starring Denis Lavant (Beau Travail, Mauvais Sang).
Like the song "Ride Lonesome," "In The Night" conjures the beautiful and haunting sonic landscapes and textures of 2015 Album of the Year GRAMMY winner Morning Phase and its spiritual predecessor, 2002's classic Sea Change-and features multiple musicians who played on those milestone releases. Produced by Beck and mixed by Nigel Godrich, both songs indicate a reorientation toward a different yet familiar direction for Beck in the year ahead.
The complete tracklist for Ride Lonesome is:
Ride Lonesome
Run Away
In The Night
Failed Words
Bleed
Disappearing Act
For Your Love
Slow Canyon
It Ends Right Here
Falling Through My Hands
If You Don't Know What Love Is
Beyond The Light
Ride Lonesome's release will coincide with the September 16 kick-off of the Ride Lonesome tour at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The tour will make stops including the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Greek in L.A., Red Rocks, two nights each at The Masonic in SF, Massey Hall in Toronto and the Brooklyn Paramount, and more, before concluding October 31st at The Truth in Nashville.
BECK
Ride Lonesome Tour
09/16/26 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (SOLD OUT)
09/18/26 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
09/19/26 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
09/22/26 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
09/23/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
09/25/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/26/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
10/01/26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/03/26 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
10/04/26 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/06/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live
10/07/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT)
10/09/26 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theater
10/10/26 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theater
10/12/26 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
10/14/26 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/15/26 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/17/26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/18/26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/22/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
10/23/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)
10/25/26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
10/27/26 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
10/28/26 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
10/30/26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
10/31/26 - Nashville, TN - The Truth
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