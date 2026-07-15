Watch Beck's 'Into The Night' Video

Beck has shared a music video for his new single "In The Night" and announced the release date for his new album, "Hyperspace". Here is the official announcement:

In the wake of the ecstatic reception that welcomed Beck's recently released single "Ride Lonesome" - which NPR deemed "as moving and beautifully produced as any of his most beloved work" - the release date of a new album has been confirmed: Ride Lonesome, Beck's long-awaited first collection of all-new material since the GRAMMY-winning Hyperspace, will be released September 18 via Capitol Records.

Beck commented, "My new album Ride Lonesome is coming out this fall. The musicians from my original touring and recording band that I recorded Sea Change, Morning Phase and Mutations with - Smokey Hormel, Joey Waronker, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Roger Joseph Manning Jr., and Jason Falkner- reconvened with me at my favorite studio (Room B at United Studios in Hollywood). We had Nigel Godrich, who worked on Sea Change and Mutations with us mixing all the songs. It had been a decade since we went in the studio and recorded Morning Phase. This time It felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened- a sound that's come together over the decades of working together.

While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way."

The announcement of Ride Lonesome is accompanied by "In The Night," the second advance offering from the forthcoming album. A stunning yet subdued ode to nocturnal musings, "In The Night" is also available as a lush and inspired cinematic video directed by Mikai Karl, produced by Ryan Smale and starring Denis Lavant (Beau Travail, Mauvais Sang).

Like the song "Ride Lonesome," "In The Night" conjures the beautiful and haunting sonic landscapes and textures of 2015 Album of the Year GRAMMY winner Morning Phase and its spiritual predecessor, 2002's classic Sea Change-and features multiple musicians who played on those milestone releases. Produced by Beck and mixed by Nigel Godrich, both songs indicate a reorientation toward a different yet familiar direction for Beck in the year ahead.

The complete tracklist for Ride Lonesome is:

Ride Lonesome

Run Away

In The Night

Failed Words

Bleed

Disappearing Act

For Your Love

Slow Canyon

It Ends Right Here

Falling Through My Hands

If You Don't Know What Love Is

Beyond The Light

Ride Lonesome's release will coincide with the September 16 kick-off of the Ride Lonesome tour at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The tour will make stops including the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Greek in L.A., Red Rocks, two nights each at The Masonic in SF, Massey Hall in Toronto and the Brooklyn Paramount, and more, before concluding October 31st at The Truth in Nashville.

BECK

Ride Lonesome Tour

09/16/26 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre (SOLD OUT)

09/18/26 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

09/19/26 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

09/22/26 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

09/23/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

09/25/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/26/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

10/01/26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/03/26 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

10/04/26 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/06/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

10/07/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10/09/26 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theater

10/10/26 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theater

10/12/26 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

10/14/26 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/15/26 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/17/26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/18/26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/22/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/23/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

10/25/26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

10/27/26 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

10/28/26 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

10/30/26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/31/26 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

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