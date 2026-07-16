Watch Carly Rae Jepsen's 'After All' Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a music video for her new single "After All", which comes from her forthcoming album "Day and Night" that is set to be released on September 27th.

We were sent these details about the Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, KATSEYE) directed visual: "After All," a glistening celebration of love, penned as she contemplated how motherhood impacts one's identity, choices and perceptions. Jepsen wrote the song with frequent collaborators Kyle Shearer, who also produced, and Nate Cyphert.

In the official video for "After All," Jepsen performs the song, reveling in the gently filtered daylight of a room as she surveys the reminders of the previous night's joyous dinner party. As the piano amps up, images from celebrations across the decades flicker across the screen with the intensity of a fireworks display.

"After All" is from the "day" period of Jepsen's forthcoming album, Day and Night, a 24-track double album that captures a blurred, dreamlike sense of time where nights stretch into mornings and days dissolve into nights, creating a feeling of being suspended inside a moment.

Jepsen will launch Day and Night with a headline performance at NYC's All Things Go Festival on Sunday, September 27 - her first live performance of 2026.

"On Wires," the album's lead single, won widespread acclaim. Praising the song as "playful and powerful," Consequence said, "The organic warmth makes it a fitting preview of the album's Day half." Clash hailed it as "a moment of subtle, understated bravado...A song that revels in tension and release, the vocal can be both coy and carnal, flirtatious and positively feral."

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