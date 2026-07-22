Sparks Stream 'Lord Have Mercy (Live On The Moon)'

Sparks are streaming "Lord Have Mercy (Live On The Moon)", which is the latest preview from the band's forthcoming "Sparks Live On The Moon" live package that will be released on August 14th digitally and on CD, followed by a 2LP vinyl set on September 4th.

Republic Media shared: The twenty-track album recorded at the end of their 2025 tour, in the moon's Taruntius Crater, comes complete with an introduction and closing narration by Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett.

Alongside the album release, Sparks continue a busy summer of live performances with appearances across Europe, including Green Man Festival in Wales. The band will return to York and Southend for the first time in 52 years when they perform at York Barbican on August 25 and Southend's Cliffs Pavilion on August 26, 2026 - just days after releasing Sparks Live On The Moon.

Ron and Russell Mael last visited the two cities in 1974, during the extraordinary year that saw Kimono My House propel them into the album charts and their unforgettable Top Of The Pops performance of 'This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us' become one of the defining moments in British pop history.

Fifty-two years later, they return not as a nostalgia act, but as one of the most influential and inventive acts in popular music. Their audience now spans multiple generations, with long-time fans standing alongside younger listeners who have discovered Sparks through their 28 acclaimed albums, Edgar Wright's documentary The Sparks Brothers, their recent collaboration with Gorillaz, and a relentless commitment to innovation that has kept them creatively vital for more than five decades.

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