Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Getting Audiophile Upgrade

The definitive audiophile reissue of Michael Jackson's 1987 album, BAD is set to be released on August 21st by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab. They sent over these details: Marking the fourth chapter in MoFi's ongoing quest for sonic perfection across the King of Pop's legendary catalog, this landmark album will be available as an UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM 2LP Box Set, strictly limited to 6,000 numbered copies (pre-order here). The label will also reissue the album on numbered-edition Hybrid SACD complete with mini-LP-style gatefold packaging.

Sourced from the original masters (Mitsubishi X-80 16-bit/48kHz digital master to analog console to lathe), housed in a deluxe slipcase, and pressed on MoFi vinyl at Fidelity Record Pressing, MoFi's UltraDisc One-Step box set delivers this 11-times-platinum smash in audiophile quality for the first time.

The set notably includes the bonus track "Leave Me Alone," which was left off original vinyl editions. Rendered on this reissue with enhanced balance, presence, physicality, imaging, and weight, BAD showcases Jackson's signature vocals with lifelike detail and dimensions. This collectible set plays with a level of energy, crispness, and smoothness that throws into relief the innovative technology and instrumentation that help provide the foundations for Jackson's brilliant compositions.

The keepsake packaging of the BAD UD1S set further befits the album's preeminent status. Housed in an open-ended slipcase, it features special foil-stamped jackets and faithful graphics. Visually, this reissue allows listeners to fully immerse themselves in the record-including the iconic album cover.

BAD UltraDisc One-Step Track List:

Side One:

Bad

The Way You Make Me Feel

Side Two:

Speed Demon

Liberian Girl

Just Good Friends

Side Three:

Another Part of Me

Man in the Mirror

I Just Can't Stop Loving You

Side Four:

Dirty Diana

Smooth Criminal

Leave Me Alone

In addition to BAD, Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is proud to offer a selection of Michael Jackson's iconic albums, ensuring the King of Pop's legendary catalog is presented with unparalleled sound quality. These archival reissues have quickly become highly coveted collector's items. Listeners can currently purchase the groundbreaking Thriller as in a UD1S 180g 33RPM SuperVinyl LP Box Set format, while the previously released vinyl LP edition of 1979's landmark Off the Wall is now completely out of print, though it remains available as a Hybrid SACD. Additionally, the RIAA-certified eight-times-platinum 1991 album Dangerous as both a Hybrid SACD and a 180g 33RPM 2LP set.

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