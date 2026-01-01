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Avenged Sevenfold Postponed Tour Due To Injury (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 01, 2026 11:15 AM EST
Avenged Sevenfold Postponed Tour Due To Injury (2025 In Review)

Avenged Sevenfold Postponed Tour Due To Injury was a top 25 story of September 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Avenged Sevenfold have been forced to cancel their Latin American tour after frontman M. Shadows was diagnosed with a vocal fold hematoma. Rescheduled dates are expected to be revealed soon.

The group had this to say, "With a heavy heart, and regretfully, we have to announce that due to a specific condition called a vocal fold hematoma, we have made the necessary decision to push our tour to early next year. We promise to come back stronger than ever.

"Your tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled shows-new dates are on the way and will be announced next week. Thank you for your understanding, love, and support."

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