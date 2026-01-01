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Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction Graphic Novel Saga Coming (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 01, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction Graphic Novel Saga Coming (2025 In Review)

Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction Graphic Novel Saga Coming was a top 25 story of September 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (TOC) Legendary Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has teamed up with Sumerian to launch a brand-new multi-volume graphic novel series, Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction.

"Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy. Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn't just attitude, it's survival," said Nathan Yocum, Sumerian Comics Co-Founder and series co-creator. "It's Axl like you've never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity's future."

"Primary Wave is thrilled to have a partnership with Axl and to extend his legacy into a bold new medium," said Bart Saunt, SVP Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave. "This graphic novel creates a new IP centered on Axl's iconic presence and uncompromising spirit, and provides a foundation for a larger narrative that will extend well beyond the page."

ABOUT THE GRAPHIC NOVEL: Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, Appetite for Destruction follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer. When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl's search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself.

Created by Nathan Yocum and Axl Rose, with art by Frank Mazzoli (DUNE: Edge of a Crysknife, Rebel Moon: Nemesis), colors by Antonio Antro (Hell Is Us, The Offspring: Come Out and Play), and lettering by Micah Myers (American Psycho), the series blends cyberpunk worldbuilding with the spirit of rebellion that has defined Axl Rose for decades. Pre-orders are now live exclusively at sumeriancomics.com

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