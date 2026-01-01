Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Promises New Album This Year

Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi shared a new year video with fans where he recapped a very eventful 2025, and also revealed that he has a new documentary coming out and promised he would be releasing his long-awaited new solo album in 2026.

Iommi had this to say in the clip, "Hello everybody. Hope you had a great Christmas. We have. We had a great time. 2025 for me started off really well. And we had the Tony Martin release of Eternal Idol come out. And shortly after that, I was asked by Robbie Williams's drummer Karl Brazil if I'd play on a track with Robbie, which of course I said, 'yes, that would be great.' And as far as I was concerned, it was going to be an album track, but then Robbie released it as a single, which is even better. And we did a video for it and the track was called 'Rocket.' And I really enjoyed it. It was really different for me to do that.

"We also had the launch of my new website, which I was very pleased with. We did the.... Sabbath got together, the original Sabbath, and we were presented with the Freedom Of The City from Birmingham, which was absolutely amazing. I mean, I never thought we'd ever get that, which is a great honor. And also around Birmingham, they'd done Summer Of Sabbath, which meant that they had a lot of paintings around of Sabbath on the walls, and it was really good. And all Birmingham became sort of a Sabbath city. It was really great seeing Ozzy, Bill and Geezer for Freedom Of The City.

"And at that point, of course, we were into rehearsals for the Back To The Beginning show at the Villa Grounds in Birmingham. And the amount of bands that turned up to support Sabbath on that was just fantastic. What a great event. And of course, it raised a lot of money for charity.

"It's just unfortunate and sad that Ozzy passed away a couple of weeks after that which, you know, may he rest in peace.

"And on a brighter note, I had the release of the Laney TI 100 limited edition amplifier and I also used those on the Back To The Beginning tour which are really great amps, I really like them, and Laney have done a great job on that. And also in August I had the release of the Gibson Tony Iommi pickup.

"Then in September we had the second run of the Black Sabbath Ballet, which went amazingly well. It completely sold out in England and Carlos Acosta and all the team did just a fantastic job. And I did play on the London shows, a couple of the shows with them, and in Birmingham. So it went really good. They are so amazing, those dancers and choreographers and all that, and I take my hat off to them. Really good.

"Then in November/December, we had guitar raffle for Heartland's Hospital for their cancer unit, the new cancer unit, which they have done. So, we tried to raise money to buy beds and all the equipment that they need. And I'm glad to say we raised 53,000 pounds which is amazing. Thanks to you guys.

"Also, there's a Gibson documentary coming out very, very soon. And then of course in 2026 I shall have definitely, definitely my solo album out and I'm really looking forward to that. I'm enjoying doing it and it's been great fun and I really hope you enjoy it. But I'll keep you more up to date as we go on, on what's happening with that and when it's going to be released.

"In the meantime, very Happy New Year and take care. All the best."

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